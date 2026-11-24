Indian invoice-discounting platform M1xchange, which helps small businesses get paid early against unpaid invoices, is in talks with foreign banks in Russia and Brazil to set up local trade receivables discounting systems (TReDS), Mint reported on 23 November.
The move follows the Jaipur Consensus, a diplomatic agreement reached during India's presidency of the BRICS bloc. Mint explains what the consensus proposes, how India's TReDS platforms have grown, and the challenges they face in a country with more than 101 million registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and delayed payments worth ₹8.1 trillion as of fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26).