NEW DELHI : Indian invoice-discounting platform M1xchange, which helps small businesses get paid early against unpaid invoices, is in talks with foreign banks in Russia and Brazil to set up local trade receivables discounting systems (TReDS), Mint reported on 23 November.
NEW DELHI : Indian invoice-discounting platform M1xchange, which helps small businesses get paid early against unpaid invoices, is in talks with foreign banks in Russia and Brazil to set up local trade receivables discounting systems (TReDS), Mint reported on 23 November.
The move follows the Jaipur Consensus, a diplomatic agreement reached during India's presidency of the BRICS bloc. Mint explains what the consensus proposes, how India's TReDS platforms have grown, and the challenges they face in a country with more than 101 million registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and delayed payments worth ₹8.1 trillion as of fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26).
The move follows the Jaipur Consensus, a diplomatic agreement reached during India's presidency of the BRICS bloc. Mint explains what the consensus proposes, how India's TReDS platforms have grown, and the challenges they face in a country with more than 101 million registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and delayed payments worth ₹8.1 trillion as of fiscal year 2025-26 (FY26).
What is the Jaipur Consensus?
The Jaipur Consensus was adopted on 7 August 2026, at the 16th BRICS Trade Ministers' Meeting in Jaipur, held under India's chairship of the bloc. Its section on MSMEs recognizes that their internationalization is a shared imperative, while identifying access to finance as a key bottleneck to their integration into global value chains.
“We understand the importance of promoting innovative financing mechanisms, including digital and platform-based multi-stakeholder solutions for facilitating easier access to trade finance for MSMEs. We, therefore, issue the Jaipur Consensus to study the establishment of an invoice discounting mechanism for BRICS members,” said the meeting's outcome document.
The document's backTReDS ground section estimates the global MSME finance gap at around $5.7 trillion, rising to $8 trillion when informal enterprises are included.
A BRICS invoice-discounting mechanism, if established, could “unlock liquidity and thereby, working capital, reduce financing costs, and strengthen intra-BRICS trade linkages”, the plan's objectives section said. It could also promote local-currency trade, the plan said, supporting BRICS nations' long-standing push to reduce dependence on the US dollar.
How are Indian TReDS platforms eyeing overseas opportunities?
India's TReDS platforms address a key financial constraint facing MSMEs: delayed payments. Regulated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since 2014, these electronic platforms allow small businesses to upload unpaid invoices issued to corporate buyers and government entities. Banks and other financiers bid to discount the invoices, allowing suppliers to receive payments before the due date.
Indian platforms are now exploring overseas opportunities, backed in part by the BRICS consensus. Sundeep Mohindru, chief executive of M1xchange, India's second-largest TReDS platform, told Mint that the Gurugram-based company was working on technology partnerships with multiple African countries. The initiative had attracted interest from BRICS countries, he said, adding that talks were also under way with Brazilian and Russian banks to establish TReDS platforms in those markets.
There may also be an opportunity to expand via export orders. A 2025 assessment of TReDS, commissioned by Receivables Exchange of India Ltd (RXIL), India's largest platform by invoice-discounting value, said the system could leverage export receivables by enabling cross-border financing.
The Federation of Indian Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (FISME), a small-business lobby group, reiterated its demand to include export receivables in India's TReDS framework in its proposals for the upcoming Union Budget for FY28, Mint reported on 17 November.
How fast have India's TReDS platforms grown?
India's five RBI-authorized TReDS platforms financed invoices worth approximately ₹3.47 trillion in FY26, nearly 4.5 times the FY23 amount and 31 times the FY20 amount, reflecting a sharp increase in adoption.
Asked how much of India's ₹8.1 trillion delayed-payments problem, cited in the FY26 Economic Survey, had been addressed by TReDS, Mohindru told Mint that some payments that would otherwise have been delayed were now being routed through the platforms. The pace at which delayed payments accumulated had slowed, he said. “It has slowed down multi-notches. Multi-multi notches,” he said.
M1xchange had onboarded 125,000 MSME sellers and 17,000 buyers as of November, Mohindru said. Of the buyers, 13,000 were themselves MSMEs.
The government has also sought to strengthen the system through regulatory changes. Following concerns, including those raised by an RBI expert committee chaired by former Sebi chairman U.K. Sinha in 2019, over inadequate participation by central public sector enterprises, the Union government amended the MSME Development Act in 2026. The change mandates central public sector enterprises to route payments to their MSME suppliers through TReDS and allows state governments to bring their public sector companies onto the platforms.
What is the key challenge ahead?
Scale. India has more than 101 million registered MSMEs, 99% of which are micro enterprises with annual turnover below ₹10 crore. Many supply goods and services to larger MSMEs, forming links in the country's industrial value chains. The MSME ministry estimates that the sector contributes 31% of India's GDP and around 50% of its exports, while employing over 452 million people.
Yet, as of October 2026, the five TReDS platforms had cumulatively registered 339,078 sellers and 29,458 buyers, according to RBI data. These are platform registrations, not necessarily unique businesses, since an enterprise can register on multiple platforms. Even so, the figures point to the limited reach of TReDS relative to India's MSME base.
An impact assessment commissioned by RXIL in May 2025 identified this as a foundational problem, saying TReDS platforms catered to only a small part of India's MSME and corporate ecosystems.
A March 2026 analysis by researchers from Management Development Institute, Gurugram, highlighted further barriers, including low awareness, limited digital capabilities and the requirement for buyers to approve sellers and their invoices on the portal. This creates a dependency that could disadvantage MSME suppliers, the report said.
The buyer approval requirement is among the reasons that TReDS has mostly benefited the larger MSMEs, the report said.