Mint Explainer | India's AI-powered war on TB: How tech innovation helps find hidden cases and save lives faster

Why has India designated tuberculosis elimination as a top-tier national priority?

India accounted for 25% of 10.7 million cases globally in 2024—the highest. The government is targeting 158,000 high-risk villages and urban wards via "symptom-agnostic" screening—testing individuals and entire vulnerable communities regardless of whether they show symptoms such as cough or fever. This is critical because of the 3.26 million cases detected since late 2024, about 1.09 million were asymptomatic patients. Identifying them through mass screening ensures they receive treatment before the infection spreads.