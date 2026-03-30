New Delhi: India has intensified its public health battle against tuberculosis (TB), a disease that the World Health Organization said officially reclaimed its position as the world’s leading infectious killer in 2023, surpassing covid-19. While the initial 2025 target set in the National Strategic Plan served as a catalyst for a 10-fold increase in funding to ₹6,356 crore in FY26 from ₹640 crore in 2015, India remains committed to eliminating the disease well ahead of the global 2030 deadline.
Mint Explainer | India's AI-powered war on TB: How tech innovation helps find hidden cases and save lives faster
SummaryWith a 2025 TB elimination goal, India deploys 3,000 AI X-ray devices, chatbots, and predictive models to identify asymptomatic patients, enhance treatment adherence, and target high-risk zones, slashing diagnostic delays by half.
New Delhi: India has intensified its public health battle against tuberculosis (TB), a disease that the World Health Organization said officially reclaimed its position as the world’s leading infectious killer in 2023, surpassing covid-19. While the initial 2025 target set in the National Strategic Plan served as a catalyst for a 10-fold increase in funding to ₹6,356 crore in FY26 from ₹640 crore in 2015, India remains committed to eliminating the disease well ahead of the global 2030 deadline.
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