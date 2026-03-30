Mint Explainer | India's AI-powered war on TB: How tech innovation helps find hidden cases and save lives faster

Priyanka Sharma
5 min read30 Mar 2026, 12:53 PM IST
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Data show India outperforming global trends, with TB incidence falling 21% to 187 per 100,000 people from 237 between 2015 and 2024—nearly double the global rate of decline. (AFP)
Summary
With a 2025 TB elimination goal, India deploys 3,000 AI X-ray devices, chatbots, and predictive models to identify asymptomatic patients, enhance treatment adherence, and target high-risk zones, slashing diagnostic delays by half.

New Delhi: India has intensified its public health battle against tuberculosis (TB), a disease that the World Health Organization said officially reclaimed its position as the world’s leading infectious killer in 2023, surpassing covid-19. While the initial 2025 target set in the National Strategic Plan served as a catalyst for a 10-fold increase in funding to 6,356 crore in FY26 from 640 crore in 2015, India remains committed to eliminating the disease well ahead of the global 2030 deadline.

To reach this goal, the government is leveraging artificial intelligence, community support, and rigorous airborne infection control. Mint looks at the drive against TB.

Why has India designated tuberculosis elimination as a top-tier national priority?

India accounted for 25% of 10.7 million cases globally in 2024—the highest. The government is targeting 158,000 high-risk villages and urban wards via "symptom-agnostic" screening—testing individuals and entire vulnerable communities regardless of whether they show symptoms such as cough or fever. This is critical because of the 3.26 million cases detected since late 2024, about 1.09 million were asymptomatic patients. Identifying them through mass screening ensures they receive treatment before the infection spreads.

Also Read | India plans curbs on cheap API imports from China to shield TB drug makers

Are the efforts showing results?

Health ministry data indicate that India is outperforming global averages. From 2015 to 2024, the TB incidence rate dropped by 21% to 187 per 100,000 people from 237, almost double the global rate of decline. Mortality reduced by 25% over the same period.

Treatment coverage has reached 92%, while success rates have reached 90%. The number of undetected "missing" cases (individuals who have the disease but were undiagnosed and missing from government reporting) has been slashed from over 1 million annually to fewer than 100,000, thanks to intensified case-finding efforts.

How is artificial intelligence (AI) being leveraged to accelerate India’s TB elimination goals?

AI is being integrated to bridge diagnostic gaps and enhance patient adherence. The use of over 3,000 handheld, AI-powered X-ray devices that provide instantaneous results in the field allows for massive "symptom-agnostic" screening drives even in remote areas.

An AI chatbot, a virtual assistant that provides 24/7 guidance to patients in 12 languages, helps them navigate treatment protocols and track nutritional support. Additionally, AI-driven predictive modeling is used to analyze over 30 health and social indicators to identify cases in 158,000 high-risk "hotspots," enabling the government to deploy resources with precision and reduce diagnostic delays by almost 50%.

What has changed in the way India tests for TB drug resistance?

India is phasing out traditional sputum microscopy in favour of Universal Drug Susceptibility Testing. This is powered by Truenat and CBNAAT—rapid, point-of-care molecular diagnostic tests that use DNA-based technology to detect the presence of TB bacteria and simultaneously identify resistance to the drug Rifampicin.

Currently, 72% of all notified TB cases are reached with these molecular tests. This ensures patients are placed on the correct, most effective drug regimen from day one, which is vital for tackling drug-resistant strains.

Who is most affected by TB today, and how is the mission addressing misconceptions?

Data shows that 89% of those who developed TB in 2024 were adults, with men accounting for 54% of the cases and women 35%. Because the disease is five times more prevalent in economically weaker sections, the mission's focus remains heavily on providing financial and nutritional buffers.

Also Read | Springboard 2026 | India's health goal is to boost drug quality; nix TB, obesity

To detect more cases, the mission is debunking the myth that TB affects only the lungs. While pulmonary TB is common, the programme emphasizes "extrapulmonary TB," training health workers to look for night sweats, sudden weight loss, or swelling in the neck and armpits. This comprehensive approach ensures that cases involving other organs do not slip through the cracks.

Is India close to a new TB vaccine?

India is conducting a study for adult BCG vaccination. While the BCG vaccine is traditionally given to infants, this study targets high-risk adults (aged 18+), including the elderly, diabetics, and those with a history of TB. Scientific modelling suggests that an adult vaccine could drive a 17% annual decline in TB incidence, significantly accelerating the path to a TB-free nation.

Dr Aashish Chaudhry, managing director of Aakash Healthcare, said India’s intensified push to eliminate TB reflects a maturing public health strategy, which recognizes that scale, speed and social acceptance must move together.

“The government’s significant funding increase, combined with AI-enabled screening and decentralized diagnostics, is already narrowing the gap between detection and treatment. However, technology alone cannot win this battle. We must accelerate work on an effective TB vaccine, while simultaneously addressing deep-rooted stigma that delays care-seeking. Community engagement and patient trust will be as critical as innovation,” he said.

Also Read | Can India become a global hub for biologic drugs? Here’s the plan

TB elimination by 2030 is ambitious, but with sustained political will and public participation, it is an achievable national mission, Dr Chaudhry added.

How do the new 2026 guidelines make hospitals and homes safer?

The National Guidelines on Prevention and Control of Airborne Infections, officially launched on 24 March 2026, mandate a three-tiered airborne infection control framework. In hospitals, "green lines" fast-track symptomatic patients to minimize exposure time, and facilities must maintain at least 12 air changes per hour through ventilation or germicidal ultraviolet systems.

This safety net extends to the home, where families are trained to stay safe by maintaining constant natural ventilation and physically separating infectious patients to protect high-risk household members, particularly pregnant women and children under five.

Families are also taught safe disposal using specialized kits with 5% phenol to neutralize bacteria in sputum and strict cough etiquette involving medical masks and N95 respirators.

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