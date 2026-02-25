UDAN scheme hits 9-year low in new airport addition; only 4 operationalized this fiscal year

In FY18, 16 airports, including heliports, were connected under UDAN, followed by 18 in FY19. Fourteen airports were inaugurated in FY20. During the pandemic, nine airports each were operationalized in FY21 and FY22. The pace moderated thereafter, with eight airports added in FY23 and 10 in FY24—the year of the Lok Sabha elections. Additions fell to six in FY25 before dropping further this year.