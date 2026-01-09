Small-town airports, big bill: ₹900 crore spent on non-operational UDAN hubs
Abhishek Law 5 min read 09 Jan 2026, 09:00 am IST
The civil aviation ministry has spent nearly ₹900 crore on the upkeep of 15 ‘temporarily non-operational’ airports under the UDAN scheme.
New Delhi: India’s plan to connect its interior areas by air has run into heavy weather, with expensive infrastructure and commercial viability playing spoilsport while hundreds of crores are being spent to maintain airports where no planes are landing.
