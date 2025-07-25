FTA to bring modest dip, not a steep dive, prices of UK spirits
Summary
Industry analysts suggest the immediate impact on retail prices will likely be modest, with reductions estimated between single digits and 10-15%, largely because import duties currently make up only 10-15% of the total shelf price.
NEW DELHI : Indian consumers hoping for the prices of their favourite UK whiskies to drop dramatically after the free-trade agreement need to temper their expectations.
