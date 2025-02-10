Industry
India, UK to collaborate on RTC power supply, industrial decarbonization, offshore wind
SummaryThe launch took place during the Fourth India-UK Energy Dialogue for energy security and net zero.
India and the UK are set to enhance their bilateral energy partnership and work on round-the-clock (RTC) power supply, accelerating industrial decarbonization, and offshore wind, among other things.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more