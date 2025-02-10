India and the UK are set to enhance their bilateral energy partnership and work on round-the-clock (RTC) power supply, accelerating industrial decarbonization, and offshore wind, among other things.

The second phase of the India-UK bilateral power programme aims to provide technical support for ensuring round-the-clock power supply, expanding renewable energy initiatives, and accelerating industrial energy efficiency and de-carbonization. Union power minister Manohar Lal and UK’s secretary for Energy Security, Ed Miliband, launched this phase of the India-UK bilateral Accelerating Smart Power & Renewable Energy in India (ASPIRE) programme on Monday, according to a power ministry statement.

Round-the-clock power supply ensures electricity is available 24/7 throughout the year. Industrial decarbonization implies shifting to renewable energy, and offshore wind power is more efficient than an onshore wind power source.

The launch took place during the Fourth India-UK Energy Dialogue for energy security and net zero.

The ministers underscored the importance of ensuring energy security and sustainable development and emphasized expanding the cooperation in power distribution, sector reforms, industrial energy efficiency and de-carbonization, and electric mobility, the statement said. The programme plans to explore new opportunities in emerging fields such as energy storage, green data centres, and offshore wind, with an increased focus on MSMEs.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the progress of trade missions focusing on offshore wind and green hydrogen and the cooperation between UK’s Energy Systems Catapult and India’s Power Trading Corporation.

Recognizing the shared ambition for advancing offshore wind development, the ministers announced the establishment of a UK-India Offshore Wind Taskforce, which will focus on advancing offshore wind ecosystem development, supply chains, and financing models in both countries.

The ministers agreed on the importance of power market regulations in driving the energy transition and ensuring greater energy security and access. To support this, they announced continuing the Power Sector Reforms programme under the UK Partnering for Accelerating Climate Change (UKPACT). Additionally, a new task force has been proposed between the UK’s Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (OFGEM) and India’s Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to support renewable energy integration and grid transformation in India, the statement said.

Both ministers emphasized the ongoing value of the India-UK Energy Dialogue in advancing mutual energy transition goals, ensuring energy access, and building secure and sustainable clean energy supply chains while aligning these efforts with economic growth.

According to the official statement, the ministers expressed their intention to further strengthen their collaboration through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and looked forward to the fifth UK-India Energy Dialogue in 2026.

The dialogue concluded with the launching of the ‘Best Practices Compendium of Industrial Energy Efficiency/Decarbonisation’ and a ‘Pathways for Energy Efficiency and Decarbonisation in the Indian Aluminium Sector’.