The ministers agreed on the importance of power market regulations in driving the energy transition and ensuring greater energy security and access. To support this, they announced continuing the Power Sector Reforms programme under the UK Partnering for Accelerating Climate Change (UKPACT). Additionally, a new task force has been proposed between the UK’s Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (OFGEM) and India’s Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to support renewable energy integration and grid transformation in India, the statement said.