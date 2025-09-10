From champagne to cash: How India’s richest are fuelling a wealth management frenzy
Abhishek Mukherjee 11 min read 10 Sept 2025, 05:34 pm IST
Summary
The top 1% of Indian households hold assets worth an astounding $11.6 trillion, of which around a quarter is in financial assets. That wealth is fuelling a boom in the nascent wealth management industry. Here’s how the common investor can play this premiumization theme.
New Delhi: According to Pali scriptures, after attaining nirvana through intense meditation beneath the Bodhi tree at Bodh Gaya, Gautam Buddha fell into deep silence. Confronting the vastness of cosmic nothingness had left him utterly speechless. Sometimes, encounters at the opposite end of the spectrum, too, can have a similar effect.
