After US' 50% tariff blow, India now faces EU heat on steel quotas
Summary
Countries like India, which falls under “other countries” category, must now share a pooled quota of around 12,500 tonnes with others, including China and Vietnam among others.
New Delhi: The European Union (EU) has put India’s individual quota on hold and placed it under a “pooled quota" for exporting certain kinds of steel products to the 27-nation bloc, dealing a double whammy to a sector already reeling from America’s 50% tariff.
