India seeks easier export rules as US pushes for lower tariffs
Dhirendra Kumar 6 min read 26 Mar 2025, 10:06 PM IST
- On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that he may give a lot of countries “breaks” from his reciprocal tariff move, without giving details.
India-US trade discussions that kicked off on Wednesday focused on reducing India's tariff levels on goods imported from the US to the same levels as what US levies on such imports from India, two people aware of the talks said. The effort aims to avert US reciprocal tariffs that US president Donald Trump has promised to roll out on 2 April.
