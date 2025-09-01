India’s VCs turn to sector specialists as thematic funds surge
Mansi Verma , Priyamvada C 5 min read 01 Sep 2025, 01:25 PM IST
Summary
With $3.5 billion raised and a wave of niche-focused funds, generalist firms hire domain experts to stay competitive and help startups scale.
MUMBAI/BENGALURU: When Wellbeing Nutrition sought funding, it had options—but it chose Fireside Ventures, a fund with deep consumer expertise. Across India, startups are increasingly making the same calculation, pushing generalist venture capital (VC) funds to hire sector specialists and reinvent themselves.
