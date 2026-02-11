Mint Explainer | India vs Bangladesh: Who really wins in the US textile tariff reset?
Summary
Bangladesh has secured a conditional zero-duty window for garments under its US trade deal, but sourcing rules may limit its gains, potentially giving India a structural edge.
As the US resets tariff terms with key Asian suppliers, India and Bangladesh are emerging with sharply different textile outcomes. On paper, Bangladesh appears to have secured the bigger win.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story