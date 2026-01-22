India’s wealth boom sparks M&A frenzy as banks chase affluent clients
Bernstein estimates India’s serviceable wealth will triple from $3 trillion in FY25 to $9 trillion by FY35, fuelling a wave of acquisitions and partnerships in the wealth management sector.
MUMBAI: India’s wealth management industry is scrambling to scale as a growing pool of household financial wealth remains underserved.
