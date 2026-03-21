India’s weight-loss drug rush kicks off with generics 50-90% cheaper

MUMBAI: A day after semaglutide lost patent protection in India, top drugmakers including Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, and Zydus Lifesciences launched generic versions priced 50-90% below the innovator brands, kicking off an aggressive scramble for share in the fast-growing weight-loss and diabetes market.

The wave of launches marks a pivotal shift for India’s nascent GLP-1 market, where high prices had until now limited access despite surging global demand for the therapy.

GLP-1 ((glucagon-like peptide-1) drugs such as semaglutide work by mimicking a natural hormone that signals the brain to feel full and slows down digestion, helping one eat less and lose weight more effectively. Innovator Novo Nordisk launched its semaglutide brands Wegovy and Ozempic in India last year, racing to capture early market share before losing patent exclusivity on 20 March 2026.

Novo Nordisk’s drugs—Ozempic and Wegovy—are sold in pen devices and priced at ₹8,800 and ₹10,850 per month, respectively, for starting doses.

The price war With multiple generic entrants, prices now vary widely depending on format and indication, ranging from about ₹1,300 a month for vial-based versions to over ₹4,000 for pen devices.

Dr Reddy’s on Saturday launched its brand Obeda, in a pre-filled pen device, priced at ₹4,200 per month for the 2mg and 4mg doses. The drug is indicated to treat type 2 diabetes. Dr Reddy’s is in the process of getting regulatory approval to market the drug separately for weight management as well, the company’s management told reporters in a press briefing on Saturday.

Sun Pharma rolled out pricing for its two brands—Noveltreat and Sematrinity—at roughly ₹3,600 and ₹3,000 per month, respectively, for lower doses.

Noveltreat is indicated for chronic weight management and is available in five dose strengths, with costs ranging from ₹900– ₹2,000 per week ( ₹3,600 to ₹8,000 monthly), the company said in a release. Sematrinity is indicated for type 2 diabetes and is available in two dose strengths, priced at ₹750– ₹1,300 per week ( ₹3,000 to ₹5,200 per month). Both brands will be available as pre-filled pen devices.

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Zydus Lifesciences undercut rivals, pricing its three brands—Semaglyn, Mashema and Alterme—at an average treatment cost of approximately ₹2,200 per month, the company said, without sharing dosage-wise details.

The drugmaker, which has signed semi-exclusive licensing partnerships with Lupin and Torrent Pharma, has regulatory approval to make and market semaglutide for both type 2 diabetes and weight management.

Meanwhile, Glenmark has launched its brand Glipiq for type 2 diabetes in vial form. Treatment costs range from ₹325 to ₹440 weekly, or ₹1,300 to ₹1,760 monthly. The company is also launching a pen-device version but has not disclosed pricing.

Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma fired the first shot in the new semaglutide generics market on Friday, launching its brands Semanat and Semafull starting at ₹1,290 per month in vial dosage form. The company is also planning to launch a pen device, likely in April, priced at ₹4,000– ₹4,500 monthly.

Eris Lifesciences, which has a partnership with Natco to sell generic semaglutide, said its brand Sundae will be priced at the same rate as Natco for the starting dose.

While pricing will be a key lever, experts said distribution reach and relationships with healthcare professionals will play an important role in determining market share.

Why the rush The rush of launches underscores the scale of the opportunity, even as the domestic market remains at an early stage.

In just one year of innovator brands such as Mounjaro and Wegovy being introduced, the market has grown to over ₹1,400 crore. CareEdge Ratings estimates it will expand fivefold over the next five years.

A report by Systematix Institutional Equities dated 2 January pegs the generic semaglutide opportunity across India, emerging markets and regulated markets at over ₹5,000 crore over the next 12-15 months. “This opportunity is likely to be shared among 10-15 players, comprising Indian and global generic manufacturers,” the report said.

For FY27, the report estimates an incremental revenue opportunity of ₹1,000–2,000 crore in India’s branded formulations market, ₹4,500 crore in regulated markets such as Canada and Brazil, and ₹500-1,000 crore in emerging markets.

Semaglutide is losing patent exclusivity in over 80 countries this year, with several drugmakers including Dr Reddy’s, Sun Pharma, Biocon and Ajanta Pharma targeting both regulated and emerging markets.

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The launch is also expected to spur consumer-focused offerings to support patients on therapy. Dr Reddy’s is planning a line of products through its joint venture with Nestle.