Mint Explainer | Why India’s workforce is in flux

The job market is undergoing a churn. Multinationals are cutting roles, particularly in IT, even as new opportunities emerge in manufacturing, semiconductors, global capability centres (GCCs) and niche artificial intelligence (AI) areas. As AI-led transformation resets workforce needs, broader structural changes are reshaping the employment landscape. Mint explains
Are multinationals laying off employees in India?
Yes. Global majors including Oracle, PayPal, Amazon, Adidas and Meta have together trimmed 12,000–15,000 roles in India in the last 12 months as part of worldwide cuts, taking total global reductions to more than 100,000 jobs. Domestic IT firms such as TCS have also reduced headcount.