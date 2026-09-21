Mint Explainer | Why India’s workforce is in flux

Shelley Singh
2 min read21 Sep 2026, 03:12 PM IST
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India's technology sector is at the centre of the employment churn, with major IT companies slowing hiring and reducing workforce strength.(HT)
Summary
AI, automation and cost pressures are reshaping jobs in India, even as hiring expands in semiconductors, GCCs, manufacturing and specialized technology roles.

The job market is undergoing a churn. Multinationals are cutting roles, particularly in IT, even as new opportunities emerge in manufacturing, semiconductors, global capability centres (GCCs) and niche artificial intelligence (AI) areas. As AI-led transformation resets workforce needs, broader structural changes are reshaping the employment landscape. Mint explains

Are multinationals laying off employees in India?

Yes. Global majors including Oracle, PayPal, Amazon, Adidas and Meta have together trimmed 12,000–15,000 roles in India in the last 12 months as part of worldwide cuts, taking total global reductions to more than 100,000 jobs. Domestic IT firms such as TCS have also reduced headcount.

According to global layoffs tracker layoffs.fyi, around 122,000 people were laid off in 2025, while close to 130,000 have been let go so far in 2026. The job cuts are concentrated in engineering, support and sales functions, reflecting global restructuring and AI-driven efficiency efforts. India’s IT hubs, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Chennai, are among the worst hit.

What is driving the layoffs?

AI adoption, automation and cost optimization are reshaping workforce requirements. Companies are reallocating budgets from legacy functions to cloud, data and AI infrastructure. Routine coding, testing and back-office roles are shrinking, while demand is rising for niche skills in cybersecurity, product design and advanced analytics.

Economic pressures, including rising input costs, funding slowdowns at startups and global market uncertainty, are adding to the churn. With AI assistants taking on routine tasks, companies are reshaping workforce models around new technologies, sometimes hiring for specialist roles even as they reduce generalist positions.

Also Read | India's top consulting firms hit by AI and war; job cuts, hiring freeze loom

Is the churn mostly in technology?

The technology sector is at the epicentre of the AI impact. India’s top five IT firms have shed nearly 7,000 jobs so far in fiscal year 2026 (FY26), reversing earlier expansions. The top-tier companies have also slowed fresher hiring. Global technology companies have also made large cuts to their India teams as part of AI-led restructuring.

But the reductions are not confined to IT. Banking, fintech, e-commerce and consumer electronics have also seen cuts in software engineering and data-science roles. Automation is a common factor in the restructuring of repetitive work.

Where are jobs being created? Are part time, gig roles increasing?

Despite the job cuts, India remains a key offshore base, with firms continuing to invest in specialized talent even as they shrink routine roles. Job creation is shifting to GCCs, which are projected to add 120,000 specialized roles in 2026, according to UnearthInsight. These centres, run by global banks, retailers, pharma, hospitality and other companies hire talent in AI, data, cybersecurity, and product engineering.

Seasonal hiring is also strong: the festive season alone is expected to generate 200,000–250,000 gig and retail jobs in logistics, e-commerce, and hospitality. Overall, while traditional IT shrinks, new-age roles in AI, cloud, and retail operations are expanding India’s workforce.

Also Read | IT firms recycle regular software jobs with AI labels

Will semiconductors and electronics manufacturing create jobs?

Yes. India’s semiconductor push under Semicon 2.0 and manufacturing driven by Production Linked Incentives (PLI) schemes are expected to create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2030.

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw projects 50,000–60,000 direct jobs in fabs, ATMP/OSAT units and chip design, alongside training of more than 100,00 engineers over the next few years.

Many chip-design centres are in Bengaluru and Noida. Gujarat’s Dholera and Sanand, towns in Assam, and Jewar in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, are emerging hubs for chip-related manufacturing. The jobs span manufacturing, packaging, R&D and ecosystem support, making semiconductors and electronics manufacturing an emerging source of employment.

Also Read | Firms hustle for gig workers in small towns, but pay gap persists

About the Author

Shelley Singh

Shelley Singh is a Delhi based technology and business journalist with more than two decades of writing and reporting experience on a spectrum of issues. He has a Masters in Physics from Delhi University and MBA from Deakin University, Australia (distance learning). He has closely followed the growth of the technology sector and has been actively writing on topics like Artificial Intelligence (AI), outsourcing, IT services, hi-tech manufacturing and so on. Shelley has written across publications including Mint, The Times of India, The Economic Times, Businessworld, Financial Express, Outlook Money. He has also won several journalism awards including the Times Group Chairman’s award, the British Chevening Scholarship, Shriram Journalism Award, Polestar award and was the first winner from India of the Citi Journalistic Excellence Award, Columbia University.

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