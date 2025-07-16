India’s ministry of civil aviation notified the draft Indian Aircraft Rules 2025 on 15 July. The new rules would eventually replace two British era laws and align with the laws of the International Civil Aviation Organization.

What does the draft rule say, and why are these important? Mint breaks it down.

Why do the new aviation rules matter?

The Indian Aircraft Rules, 2025 (Bharatiya Vayuyan Niyam) is an effort to update rules and regulations in India's aviation sector, making these more modern. The new rules would replace two British era laws—the Aircraft Rules, 1937 and the Aircraft Rules, 1920. The RT (Restricted) Operator Licence Rules, 2025, will also be replaced by the new law.

The new rules align with the laws of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), an agency of the United Nations. A refresh is needed as India's aviation market is expanding rapidly—it is the third largest domestic market, after the US and China.

Indian airlines have big expansion plans, with over 1,500 aircraft on order. The new rules could also boost the confidence of foreign lessors.

What are the major reforms proposed in the draft?

The draft proposes reforms across several areas:

Pilot licensing

Airworthiness and training

Safety and oversight.

Public and industry stakeholders will have time till 14 August to respond with their feedback. Next, the ministry of civil aviation will go through comments, make the necessary changes, and then notify the rules through a gazette notification.

What are the changes proposed in pilot licensing?

The new rules propose to relax educational qualifications, making it easier to attain a student pilot licence. Earlier, it was mandatory for an aspirational pilot to have a science background in high school with mathematics and physics as subjects.

In the current proposal, students pursuing arts and commerce can also opt for a student pilot’s licence. Anyone with a Class 10 qualification can apply for a student pilot licence and a private pilot‘s licence for airplane and helicopters. Currently, it is essential to have a 10+2 qualification. The new rules also propose to make it easier to attain a commerical pilot's licence and airline transport pilot licence with a minimum educational qualification of Class 12.

How will easier licensing rules help?

India has a huge shortage of pilots. As per CAPA India, by 2030, India would require at least 10,000 new pilots. Experts say relaxing rules for student pilots will be a win-win situation for all stakeholders.

Any rules around aviation safety?

The proposed rules talk about enhanced focus on safety management systems for all entities. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will establish an enhanced mandatory safety reporting system to facilitate collection of safety data and safety information on actual or potential safety.

The draft laws have also included ‘fatigue management’ as a separate section. In the British era laws, fatigue was missing. Fatigue management would be applicable to the crew, pilots and air traffic controllers.

What exactly is a fatigue management system?

It is a system to ensure that the crew and pilots are well-rested and fit for duty. For pilots, as per the flight duty time limitation (FDTL), the duty hours are currently 13 hours maximum per day, including up to 9 hours of flying. For cabin crew members, the mandate is 12 hours of rest daily and a 48-hour mandatory rest period weekly.

What are the current fatigue rules?

In January 2024, the DGCA announced new flight duty time limitation (FDTL) rules, which were supposed to be implemented from 1 July 2025. The draft rules propose an enhanced rest period for pilots to reduce fatigue.

This would increase weekly rest from 36 to 48 hours and reduce permissible night flying from 1 November. The airlines have sought more time for implementation as it would lead to increased cost. Moreover, there is a shortage of pilots. Nonetheless, the airlines have started to implement some rules in a phased manner. Currently, rosters, for example, are being made in compliance with the order. The ‘night duty’ period is now calculated till 6 am, instead of the earlier 5 am.