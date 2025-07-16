Mint Explainer | India’s draft aircraft rules: What they say and why they matter
Summary
The draft aviation rules propose reforms across several areas: pilot licensing, airworthiness, training safety and oversight.
India’s ministry of civil aviation notified the draft Indian Aircraft Rules 2025 on 15 July. The new rules would eventually replace two British era laws and align with the laws of the International Civil Aviation Organization.
