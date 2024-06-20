Indian airlines, airports adopting AI tools to improve services
Summary
- Delhi international airport, the country's largest with annual traffic of 73.7 million passengers, is introducing airport operations system which is a predictive tool and monitors data real time
- The airport is also assessing installation of AI-guided automatic people-mover.
Indian air carriers and airports are fast adopting artificial intelligence (AI) tools to identify passenger profiles better and improve service standards at various points of engagement, industry stakeholders said.