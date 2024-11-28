Jet, set, weddings: Why Indian airlines are on a high this wedding season
Summary
- As India enters its peak wedding season, airlines and charter jet operators are reaping the benefits, seeing an increase in flight bookings to tier 2 cities and a surge in honeymoon travel to Southeast Asia and West Asia.
It’s peak wedding season in India and airlines and operators of charter jets are rejoicing with the honeymooners.
India’s peak wedding season spans from November to March, aligning with a higher number of dates deemed auspicious for matrimonial alliances. For airlines operating in India, that’s expected to translate to more families, wedding guests and newly wedded couples taking to the skies.
On 17 November, a Sunday, India’s daily air passenger traffic climbed to a record 505,412, per data from India’s ministry of civil aviation, although this is also attributed to the ongoing festive season. The previous record of about 499,000 passengers was reached a couple of days earlier, on 15 November.