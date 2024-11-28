Jet, set, weddings: Why Indian airlines are on a high this wedding season

“Tier 2 cities are powering the wedding season this year," said Aloke Bajpai, group chief executive, ixigo, a digital travel and hotels booking platform run by Le Travenues Technology Ltd. “Travel (bookings) to tier 2 and 3 cities for November and December have seen a significant rise, with Varanasi bookings up by an impressive 265% and Gorakhpur by 109%. Amritsar, Chandigarh and Patna have also recorded an increase of over 70% in flight bookings."