In charts: How Indian airlines are going international
SummaryThe shutdowns caused by the covid-19 pandemic gave leading Indian airlines a window of opportunity in the international segment. They took it and built on it.
Ahead of the summer season, India's two leading airlines are ramping up their international presence. IndiGo, the market leader in the Indian international segment, has announced four new destinations—Mauritius, Langkawi, Penang and Medinah. That takes its international destination count to 38. In February, Air India announced more flights on 10 international routes from end-March, as well as new or expanded tie-ups with five foreign carriers covering 48 foreign destinations.