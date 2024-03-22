Indian airlines Oct-Dec overseas traffic up 22% on year
As per the data from the Indian civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Indian airlines also registered an increase in the cumulative market share at 44.6% in the period from 43.5% seen in the same quarter a year ago
NEW DELHI : Domestic carriers registered a 22% increase in international air traffic to and from India at 7.7 million passengers, as per the latest data available for the October-December period, the fruits of a likely sustained post-pandemic focus by Indian airlines to expand their international network.