Indian airlines are likely to capture nearly 50% of the country's international passenger traffic by FY28 with the help of additional aircraft, expansion of routes, etc, according to CRISIL Ratings report.

Driven by the expansion of routes and the addition of new aircraft, Indian airlines are set to capture nearly 50% of the country's international passenger traffic by financial year 2027-28 (FY28), according to a Crisil Ratings report released on Monday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The share of Indian airlines is likely to surge by 7% from 43% in FY24 to 50% in FY28. Apart from additional aircraft and expansion of routes, the inherent advantage of superior domestic connectivity compared with foreign carriers will also help Indian airlines capture the international market.

The growth of Indian carriers on international routes will follow the rise in the country's international passenger traffic which has surpassed its pre-pandemic levels, highlighted the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rise in international traffic to strengthen Indian carriers' profit The report also highlighted that increase in the percentage of international traffic, will help Indian carriers boost their business profiles

Less intense competition on international routes and higher yields have made international routes more profitable than domestic routes to Indian carriers. To tap the international passenger traffic from the country, Indian airlines have added 55 new international routes over the past 15 months, taking their tally beyond 3004. Most of these flights are on popular long-haul destinations in the United States, Europe and Australia, effectively reducing flying time and eliminating layovers.

India's international passenger traffic surpasses pre-pandemic level More and more Indians are preferring to travel abroad, mainly due to improvement in disposable income, easing visa requirements and enhanced air travel connectivity. As a result, India's international passenger traffic has increased to around 70 million in fiscal 2024, from a low of 10 million in the pandemic-hit fiscal 2021. Moreover, the FY24 traffic has surpassed the pre-pandemic level of 67 million passengers in FY20, according to the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“A noticeable shift in spending patterns has emerged after the pandemic, as evident in the increasing inclination of Indians towards international leisure travel. Increasing disposable incomes, easing visa requirements, a growing number of airports and enhanced air travel connectivity are boosting international travel," said Manish Gupta, Senior Director and Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, at CRISIL Ratings.

Gupta also noted that the government's focus on boosting India's tourism sector is also likely to give a fillip to inbound traffic. Due to government initiatives, "international passenger traffic is likely to clock a CAGR2 of 10-11% over the next four fiscals, against a mere 5% CAGR in the four years before the pandemic," he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!