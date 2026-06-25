Indian airlines race to restore West Asia flights. But caution remains.

NEW DELHI: Indian airlines are racing to restore flights to West Asia after a conflict-related pullback that disrupted one of their most important international networks, even as capacity across the region remains below last year’s levels.
The recovery marks a sharp reversal in capacity cuts that had hit services to West Asia, a market that accounts for nearly a third of Indian carriers’ international passenger traffic and sits at the centre of their international growth plans.
IndiGo and Air India Express are leading the rebound, restoring roughly 70-74% of last year’s June capacity as geopolitical tensions ease and airlines rebuild schedules.
Data from UK-based aviation analytics firm OAG, reviewed by Mint, shows IndiGo has restored about 74% of its departures to West Asia destinations in June compared with the same period last year. Air India Express has restored nearly 70%, while Air India has brought back around 58% of its operations.