Indian airlines race to restore West Asia flights. But caution remains.

Abhishek Law
4 min read25 Jun 2026, 10:26 AM IST
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West Asia remains one of the most important overseas markets for Indian carriers, supported by migrant-worker traffic, business travel and passengers visiting friends and relatives.(AP)
Summary
IndiGo and Air India Express lead recovery in one of carriers’ key overseas markets, but overall capacity remains below last year as disruptions linger.

NEW DELHI: Indian airlines are racing to restore flights to West Asia after a conflict-related pullback that disrupted one of their most important international networks, even as capacity across the region remains below last year’s levels.

The recovery marks a sharp reversal in capacity cuts that had hit services to West Asia, a market that accounts for nearly a third of Indian carriers’ international passenger traffic and sits at the centre of their international growth plans.

IndiGo and Air India Express are leading the rebound, restoring roughly 70-74% of last year’s June capacity as geopolitical tensions ease and airlines rebuild schedules.

Data from UK-based aviation analytics firm OAG, reviewed by Mint, shows IndiGo has restored about 74% of its departures to West Asia destinations in June compared with the same period last year. Air India Express has restored nearly 70%, while Air India has brought back around 58% of its operations.

Also Read | How the West Asia crisis helped IndiGo reclaim top overseas carrier spot

In absolute terms, IndiGo is operating 1,730 departures to the region in June, compared with 2,343 a year earlier. Air India Express has scheduled 1,244 departures against 1,784 last year, while Air India is operating 355 departures, compared with 607 in June 2025.

From contraction to staged recovery

The turnaround follows a severe disruption that began in late February, when conflict in West Asia triggered airspace restrictions, forcing cancellations, rerouting and sharp schedule cuts across Gulf-bound services.

For Indian airlines, the strain was compounded by the closure of Pakistani airspace since April 2025, which increased flying times and fuel burn on several international routes. Rising jet fuel prices added a further layer of pressure.

April was the steepest contraction point. Capacity cuts among the three largest Indian operators in the region ranged from 68% to 77%, from a year ago period.

OAG data shows IndiGo operated just 623 departures to West Asia destinations in April, down 72% from a year earlier. Air India Express operated 597 departures, a decline of 68%, while Air India's departures fell 77% to 148.

By May, conditions began to improve as restrictions eased and airlines gradually rebuilt schedules. By June, carriers had accelerated the restoration of flights to key destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and Jeddah.

Also Read | Akasa sticks to growth goals even as annual profit eludes

But caution remains

“IndiGo has been progressively restoring its India–West Asia capacity, with most of it expected to be back in operation by the end of June,” an IndiGo spokesperson said in an emailed response.

The airline cautioned that a full restoration could take longer as some airports in the region continue to face operational restrictions and infrastructure constraints.

Air India Express said it has restored around 80% of its West Asia operations.

“Currently, we operate about 2,500 monthly flights to and from the region (around 1,250 departures from India),” an airline spokesperson said. The carrier is also adding new routes such as Navi Mumbai–Abu Dhabi.

Air India did not respond to Mint’s queries.

Satyendra Pandey, managing partner at Aairavat Technology & Transport Ventures Pvt Ltd, said route economics remain uneven. “Route economics still show wide variation, normalization remains a distant target, and substantial risks persist,” he said. “The recent increase in capacity reflects a mix of network concentration, available fleet deployment, and transfer traffic.”

Demand and supply

West Asia remains one of the most important overseas markets for Indian carriers, supported by migrant-worker traffic, business travel and passengers visiting friends and relatives. Routes to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait rank among the busiest international sectors operated by Indian carriers.

“The West Asia accounts for about 30% of traffic and remains a significant outbound travel destination for Indians,” said Karan Khanna, lead aviation analyst at brokerage firm Ambit Capital.

Khanna said Air India’s restoration has been slower because the airline is pursuing a yield-focused strategy, prioritising higher-margin long-haul routes over intensely competitive Gulf markets dominated by low-cost carriers. “Additionally, its ramp-up is paced by ongoing widebody fleet retrofits and group-wide network restructuring,” he said.

Also Read | Can lower airport fees help Bengaluru fly higher?

OAG data shows total capacity to West Asia, including both Indian and foreign carriers, remains about 16% below year-ago levels in June. There are 7,968 departures scheduled this month, against 9,519 a year ago.

Elevated fuel costs continue to weigh on airline economics even as demand improves, the IndiGo spokesperson said.

“International passenger traffic for Indian carriers during the first 21 days of June declined just 1% year-on-year even as international departures fell 14%,” said Jainam Shah, aviation analyst at brokerage firm Equirus Securities.

According to Shah, demand is improving across labour, business and visiting-friends-and-relatives (VFR) travel segments.

“The fact that international passenger traffic has remained broadly flat despite a double-digit decline in departures suggests demand has recovered faster than capacity,” he said.

About the Author

Abhishek Law

Abhishek Law has spent 18 years in journalism, which in news industry terms means he has survived several newsroom restructurings, countless “urgent” press releases, and more cups of tea than he can reasonably count. Based in New Delhi, he covers aviation for Mint, a sector where aircraft, oil prices, geopolitics and airline CEOs regularly conspire to make his life interesting.<br><br>Most of his time gets occupied by translating airline jargon like ASKs, yields, load factors and fleet strategies into language that doesn’t require a pilot’s licence. His motto is simple: if readers need a glossary, he hasn’t done his job properly.<br><br>On most days, the quadragenarian is tracking airline strategies, policy changes and the occasional mid-air disruption that suddenly become a stock market story. When planes are behaving themselves (which is not very often nowadays), he strays into other corporate beats like steel, trying to figure out what’s really happening.<br><br>He loves to talk, especially ask—that one more question which people are uncomfortable with, and saving contacts in his phone as a "Source who may or may not pick up calls”. <br><br>But, on a serious note, the goal remains simple: cut through jargon, find that additional detail, and turn complicated business stories into something one can actually enjoy reading.

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