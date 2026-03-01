₹500 crore hit: The US-Iran war grounds Indian airline profits.

On 28 February, Air India Express suspended all 55 of its daily West Asia departures, an AIX official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. “It impacts profitability significantly as nearly half our operations are international, largely driven by the Middle East. The disruption also affects aircraft utilization and crew deployment,” the official said. An additional ₹10,000 per passenger is expected for hotels, parking and rescheduling. The revenue hit extends beyond ticket sales to cargo losses, higher fuel and operating costs, they said.