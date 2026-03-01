Escalating tensions across West Asia have begun to strain the operations and finances of India’s top airlines, including IndiGo, the Air India group, Akasa Air, and SpiceJet, with experts estimating that airspace disruptions could result in revenue losses of around ₹500 crore for carriers.
₹500 crore hit: The US-Iran war grounds Indian airline profits.
SummaryExperts warn of sustained disruption, higher operating costs, and reduced cargo capacity due to the US-Iran war.
