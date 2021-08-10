Indian and ASEAN banks to face asset risks on covid-19 shock

For India (Baa3 negative), Moody’s said the economy will return to growth in the fiscal year ending March 2022, but the severe second coronavirus outbreak will delay improvements in asset quality. By contrast, the resumption of global economic activity will boost trade growth in Vietnam (Ba3 positive), Malaysia (A3 stable) and Singapore (Aaa stable). This will help offset domestic economic disruptions from the pandemic, although slow deployment of vaccines is a risk for Vietnam, it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}