Indian art market growing, collectibles worth $183 million were sold in 2023
Summary
- The Indian art market experienced a significant period of growth from 2020, driven by the emergence of numerous valuable works coming up for sale in the modern and contemporary art categories, said Minal Vazirani, co-founder of the Mumbai-based art gallery Saffronart.
