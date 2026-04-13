When crisis hits, billionaires don’t exit—they find new asset classes. Like, art.

Varuni KhoslaSneha Shantikumar ShahDevina Sengupta
4 min read13 Apr 2026, 05:45 AM IST
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The auction of the late-19th-century oil painting Raja Ravi Varma’s Yashoda & Krishna demolished the previous record set by MF Husain’s Untitled (Gram Yatra) last year.(PTI)
Summary
Cyrus Poonawalla’s record-breaking purchase of a Raja Ravi Varma masterpiece highlights the resilience of India’s secondary art market, which continues to grow despite global geopolitical uncertainty. High-net-worth collectors increasingly view blue-chip art as a safe haven asset like gold

Vaccine king Cyrus Poonawalla bagged Raja Ravi Varma’s Yashoda & Krishna with a 167.2 crore bid on 1 April, setting a new record and proving that modern Indian art retains its shine even in the backdrop of uncertainty and war.

The auction of the late-19th-century oil painting demolished the previous record set by MF Husain’s Untitled (Gram Yatra) last year, when it was sold to philanthropist Kiran Nadar for about 118 crore. The sale, conducted by Mumbai-based auction house Saffronart, reflected the current dynamics of the art market, where competitive buying has remained resilient, with collectors increasingly treating art as an appreciating asset alongside real estate and precious metals.

India's secondary art market has demonstrated remarkable resilience over the last few years, weathering a pandemic and two major wars. It swelled from around $120 million in 2019 to an estimated $150 million in 2022, a Saffronart executive earlier said, citing industry estimates. It grew further to about $192.7 million in 2025, and in the first half of 2026 alone, the market has already recorded sales worth $175 million ( 1,530 crore), according to data from technology-driven art platform AsignArt.

Also Read | India’s art market hits a new record with $18 million Ravi Varma sale

Art as asset class

“As a family, we have invested over the last two decades internationally and in India, and focused on the best artists and the best subjects that they are known for, and this has always done well. It is a major asset class for us when we look at investing from the family office,” said Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, the world's largest vaccine-maker, and son of Cyrus Poonawalla.

Why do families invest in art as an asset class amid crises? "It is always considered safe like gold and silver,” said Poonawalla.

Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises and an art collector, said his views on art as an investment have taken a U-turn.

“I thought investment in art would be impacted in a downturn, but I was proven wrong during the pandemic. I thought the prices would go down, but instead they shot up against my expectations.”

Also Read | India’s art market deepens as wealthy collectors look beyond modernist masters

The chairman of the tyre-to-IT industry conglomerate noted that over the last four years, there has been a notable rise in buyers, with many new bidders. However, he cautioned that if stocks plummet due to the US-Iran war, disposable income will be hit, which in turn will affect many buyers’ interests.

Disruption-proof

Manoj Mansukhani, director of marketing at AstaGuru auction house, also based in Mumbai, agreed that “periods of war or geopolitical uncertainty do not uniformly suppress the art market”.

"They instead tend to reshape buying behaviour in more nuanced ways. While there can be moments of caution at the speculative end of the market, blue-chip works by established artists often remain resilient, as collectors continue to view art as both a store of value and a cultural asset,” he said.

One of the primary reasons why an otherwise stressful economic period may boost art sales is that discretionary spending on travel and luxury gets redirected to art in what Mansukhani calls “an intellectual and aesthetic pursuit, something that could be explored, researched, and acquired from home".

Days after the West Asia war broke out, Mint reported that Dubai—often seen as the United Arab Emirates’ crown jewel and a safe haven for real estate investors—could face near-term impact across property sales and transactions, investments, and construction. In contrast, investment in art has remained largely unaffected.

Also Read | When bots police art: How AI is spotting copyright violations

“We still do not know the fate of precious art from Iran, Ukraine, and Palestine. In the contemporary art world, this issue is gaining attention because auction houses have not paused their activity—they continue with sales and exhibitions, and blue-chip masters remain in demand globally,” independent art critic Uma Nair told Mint.

'Strong engagement'

While Christie’s does not comment on “political matters”, Damian Vesey, director and international specialist for South Asian Modern and Contemporary Art at the global auction house, noted that it “continued to see strong engagement and robust demand across its global sales, including for South Asian art”.

“We saw outstanding results during our recent Asian Art Week in New York, underscoring strong global demand for South Asian Modern and Contemporary art. The sales (online and live) achieved $29.1 million—the highest total for the category outside India—with works exceeding expectations and multiple artist records set.”

Vesey pointed out that artist Ganesh Pyne’s ‘Encounter in the Twilight Zone’ realized $2.5 million, 10x its low estimate. In art parlance, this means the asset was sold at 10 times the lower end of the auction house's valuation.

“As seen in recent seasons, there is an increasing depth of buyers for high-quality works, with collectors responding to rarity and excellence,” he said, noting “strong early interest” for their upcoming June sale, which will include works by artists Pyne, K. K. Hebbar and V.S. Gaitonde.

About the Authors

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

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