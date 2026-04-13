Vaccine king Cyrus Poonawalla bagged Raja Ravi Varma’s Yashoda & Krishna with a ₹167.2 crore bid on 1 April, setting a new record and proving that modern Indian art retains its shine even in the backdrop of uncertainty and war.
When crisis hits, billionaires don’t exit—they find new asset classes. Like, art.
SummaryCyrus Poonawalla’s record-breaking purchase of a Raja Ravi Varma masterpiece highlights the resilience of India’s secondary art market, which continues to grow despite global geopolitical uncertainty. High-net-worth collectors increasingly view blue-chip art as a safe haven asset like gold
Vaccine king Cyrus Poonawalla bagged Raja Ravi Varma’s Yashoda & Krishna with a ₹167.2 crore bid on 1 April, setting a new record and proving that modern Indian art retains its shine even in the backdrop of uncertainty and war.
About the Authors
Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospitality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.
Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.
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