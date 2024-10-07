Indian automakers shift gears: Affordable, not premium cars in focus
Summary
- Ten out of India's 12 leading passenger vehicle manufacturers saw their weighted average retail prices fall year-on-year in September, in a range of 1-17%, indicating that customers are opting for lower-priced models and variants, data sourced from auto intelligence firm JATO Dynamics showed.
After record-breaking car sales volumes in the past two years when companies, constrained by a shortage of semi-conductor chips and parts, were overwhelmed by a demand surge, the Indian passenger vehicle market is undergoing a shift as manufacturers switch their focus back to affordable and entry-level cars.