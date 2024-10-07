Indian automakers shift gears: Affordable, not premium cars in focus

Also Read: New fuel efficiency proposal for automakers signals an EV future for India

Kumar pointed out that 2022, 2023 were outlier years due to the influx of customers acting on delayed purchase decisions after the pandemic. "Since affordability has fallen, we see the entry-level segment customers being impacted the most while pent-up demand kept the premium segments’ demand resilient so far. We don’t think the reason for the industry’s premiumization was that customers were upgrading to higher segments in a big way; they were just missing from the market. However, with affordability stabilizing in the recent quarters, we’re beginning to see some cost-conscious buyers re-enter the market, although it is still a little early to call it a broad recovery."