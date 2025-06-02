In charts: Key shifts that are defining the Indian aviation industry
With pockets of brisk growth amid overall steady growth and declining fuel prices, airlines in India are in a decent place heading into the lean season.
A spate of good news is flying out from the Indian aviation sector. IndiGo, the leader in the sector, just turned in its best-ever fourth quarter. There’s a new airport in Mumbai about to commence operations, giving India’s commercial capital a much-needed capacity boost. Several mid-level airports are stringing together above-industry growth in traffic.