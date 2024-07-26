Indian borrowers take fancy to Japanese debt
Summary
- Among Indian entities, companies like JSW Steel, Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) have cumulatively raised yen-denominated debt upwards of JPY 200 billion (about ₹11,000 crore) in the past 11 months.
Mumbai: Indian borrowers have Japan on their minds, or more specifically, its currency, the yen. Large Indian companies as well as state governments, are increasingly turning to the yen over the American dollar for raising overseas debt. Even the Centre has made at least one borrowing in yen.