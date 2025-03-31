Indian CEOs more confident than global counterparts on key fronts: EY survey
Summary
- Notwithstanding the current global economic and political turmoil, Indian CEOs are more confident than their global counterparts in weathering the storm for their businesses. AI adoption and sustainability are emerging issues they are watching out for. Mint explores:
Indian CEOs are more optimistic than their global counterparts on all major fronts affecting a business, from global growth, company growth to inflation, shows the EY-Parthenon CEO Outlook Survey released on Monday. The report surveyed 1,200 CEOs across 20 countries, including 50 CEOs from India.