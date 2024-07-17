The great Indian debt detox: How companies are repairing their financial health
SummarySurging cash flows are allowing Indian companies to reduce their dependence on debt, improve their balance sheets, and take more risks. This and more in part 3 of our analysis.
The cash-flow bonanza that Indian companies enjoyed in the past fiscal year (see part 2 of this analysis) is helping them shake off debt, leaving them with healthier balance sheets and more room to take risks. We explain this key finding from our analysis in the third part of the series.