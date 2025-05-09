Indian cos issue work-from-home, travel advisories as tensions with Pak mount
SummaryWith the northern region emerging as the primary site of conflict, some firms have established task forces to track employee locations and monitor the status of their operations there.
Mounting tensions with Pakistan have prompted Indian companies to prioritize employee safety, recommending work-from-home for those near affected areas and suspending all travel to offices near the border.
