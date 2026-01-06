Dear reader, as 2025, a year of global tumult and volatility, rolls by, Mint's reporters and columnists look around the corner on what is coming in 2026—to help you know what to expect and prepare for it. Tell us what you think at feedback@livemint.com.
The year Indian drug innovation bets started paying off
SummaryIndian drugmakers, known for their chemistry and prowess in making generics—cheaper copies of innovative drugs—for the world, have started pivoting towards innovation to stay competitive globally. Those who took the earliest, and riskiest, bets saw decisive gains this year.
