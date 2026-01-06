The year Indian drug innovation bets started paying off

Wockhardt has been steadfast on its antibiotic drug discovery programme for over two decades, weathering financial storms and investor ire. In 2025, its antibiotic Miqnaf was launched in India, and another antibiotic—Zaynich, became the first new chemical entity (NCE) from India whose new drug abbreviation (NDA) was accepted by the US FDA. The company is looking at a regulatory approval followed by a launch in the US in mid-2026.