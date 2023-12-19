Indian exporters stare at freight cost hikes as ships avoid Suez Canal
An estimated $200 billion worth of Indian exports flow every year through the Suez Canal. With the waterway becoming unusable because of militia attacks, India’s exports of manufactured goods including automotive parts and agricultural products are likely to be affected
MUMBAI : Indian exporters are staring at a surge in shipping costs as freight lines are forced to avoid the Suez Canal and take a longer route around Africa to reach the West following tensions in the Red Sea.
