Three weeks in, festive season smartphone and appliance sales are at a three-year high
This is likely to make 2025 the best festive period for consumer electronics retailers since 2021, marking a 5-7% increase in sales by volume, and more than 10% by net value over last year, experts estimated.
New Delhi: A growing number of affordable and premium options, the recent GST cuts, and a natural refresh cycle four years after the most recent sales surge has led to a stable sales of smartphones, televisions and home appliances in the first three weeks of this year’s festive season, retailers and analysts said.