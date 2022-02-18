Indian films wait for overseas markets to revive

Film producer, trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said it is clear that audiences abroad are not stepping out the way they used to. However, with only niche titles like Badhaai Do having hit screens until now, there is still some reason for optimism, in the coming weeks, starting with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and Ajith’s Tamil film Valimai, both of which are scheduled for next week. Next month, there is Akshay Kumar-starrer Bachchan Pandey and Baahubali director SS Rajamouli’s RRR that is looking at a massive release in markets like the US where the director, along with lead stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR, already enjoy audience draw. “For Hindi and Telugu cinema, it’s a situation of wait and watch now," Johar said.