Indian firms pivoting to premium products for US, EU growth: Citi's Ghiawadwala

Shayan Ghosh
3 min read10 Jun 2026, 03:51 PM IST
logo
Tasnim Ghiawadwala, global head of Citi’s commercial banking business
Summary
Indian companies are focusing on higher-end products, overseas expansion and supply-chain diversification as they target developed markets, says Citi’s Tasnim Ghiawadwala.

MUMBAI: Indian companies are increasingly moving up the value chain, focusing on higher-end and better-quality products as they look to expand into markets such as the European Union and the US, according to Citi’s global head of commercial banking, Tasnim Ghiawadwala.

Speaking to Mint, Ghiawadwala said many of the bank’s commercial banking clients in India are no longer aiming only for domestic leadership but are pursuing global scale and competitiveness. The shift, she said, reflects a steady move away from competing at the low end of product segments.

Citi’s commercial banking unit serves two broad client segments: emerging corporates with revenues of $10-100 million, and mid-sized companies with sales of $100 million to $3 billion.

“The ambition is much more than what I've seen and I've been covering India for many, many years,” said Ghiawadwala.

Also Read | West Asia conflict rattles oil markets, but Citi sees no rush for credit lines

Ghiawadwala has spent most of her career at Citi, working in investment banking, corporate banking and commercial banking roles, alongside regional leadership positions until 2018. She then joined Barclays for three years before returning to Citi in 2021.

She said Indian firms’ push towards higher-quality products and innovation mirrors an earlier phase of China’s industrial evolution.

“If you think about Chinese companies, they have gone through that same cycle of almost being the manufacturer of the world and the focus was always on the cheapest product to market. Now it is much more about innovation and that same trend is beginning to happen in India as well,” she said.

PLI support

India, traditionally dominated by services, is attempting to expand its manufacturing base. The government has sought to attract investment through incentives, including the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, which has generated investments of more than 2.16 trillion as of 31 December, according to government data released in March.

The schemes span 14 sectors, including large-scale electronics manufacturing, IT hardware, pharmaceuticals, bulk drugs, medical devices, automobiles and auto components.

Also Read | Auto PLI faces rising localization scrutiny, unsettling EV makers

“The capability centres, offshoring have been big growth drivers in India but many of our clients in commercial banking are producing something. They're manufacturers and we like that space,” said Ghiawadwala.

At the same time, Indian companies are increasingly deploying capital overseas—both to be closer to end markets and to take advantage of lower asset prices in some jurisdictions. Broader macroeconomic uncertainty, including tensions in West Asia and shifting trade dynamics, has also prompted firms to reassess strategy.

“I just met a client and he was telling me that he has got a pile of cash that he is sitting on and is thinking about what's the best use. Maybe he is thinking about making an acquisition in Europe,” said Ghiawadwala.

She said firms are also evaluating setting up factories outside India.

“One is just part of diversification. I think if you are selling to the US, you don't want all your factories only in India. They are also taking advantage of various incentives that lots of countries are offering and Indian companies are also figuring out what is the best place to have their factories, their sales offices,” she said.

Also Read | Capital adequacy disclosure: greater transparency is good for Indian banking

Ghiawadwala said that companies are mostly passing on rising input costs to the end consumers. “I have not really heard from many clients that they are having to absorb all of the costs and the buyers are not. I think everybody is in the same boat and ultimately, the customer has to pay that increased cost.”

She added that uncertainty has become a structural feature since the pandemic. “It feels like the uncertainty has just become a continuous thing.”

Post-pandemic, she said, companies have increasingly focused on resilience, diversifying suppliers and avoiding dependence on a single country or source.

About the Author

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.