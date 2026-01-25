Brewed overseas, rooted in India: The rise of diaspora alcohol brands
Shilpashree Jagannathan 9 min read 25 Jan 2026, 05:01 pm IST
Summary
From Dublin to Boston, Vancouver to Warsaw, diaspora founders are creating a new class of alcoholic beverages, inspired by India, shaped by restaurant tables and made for the global palate.
Toronto: On a rainy afternoon in Dublin, Bhagyalakshmi Barrett stood in the liquor aisle of Dunnes Stores, scanning a shelf full of Irish gins and British imports. One bottle carried a name she had chosen herself: Maharani Gin. Distilled in Ireland but infused with Kerala pepper, pomelo and cassia, it had just received a nationwide listing with one of Ireland’s largest supermarket chains.
