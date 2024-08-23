Indian gaming influencers seek the stars, but it's a tricky upward trek
Summary
- With less than 10% of India's gamers earning a livelihood from the activity, there are multiple factors that remain to be improved in the next five years. The good part? Most believe they will succeed.
New Delhi/Mumbai: On 20 August, Korean esports firm Krafton flagged off its latest competitive gaming tournament, Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series 2024. The latter has a title sponsor in China’s BBK Electronics-owned smartphone brands, iQoo—and nets a total prize pool of ₹2 crore ($240,000). While tournaments of this scale are good for gamers, the rising crop of professional esports players have a problem—they’re not being able to monetize their gameplays and social media presence.