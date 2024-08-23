Indian gaming influencers seek the stars, but it's a tricky upward trek

“When we look at audiences subscribing or paying to watch a gaming live stream, in India, so far the payments are between ₹20-50 ($0.25-0.60) per transaction—which is very low. In developed markets such as the US, the denomination for each transaction falls between $10-20—which makes gaming influencers viable in such markets. Further, brands have started focusing on endorsing creators for short-form content than longer-format live streamers of video games. This has hurt the prospect of brand endorsements, and further, platforms such as YouTube have reduced the visibility of live streams—which too has hurt gaming influencers and creators," Agarwal said.