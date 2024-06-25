Government to audit pharma companies in July to review compliance with GMP norms
Summary
- Following up on its diktat that made it mandatory for pharma companies to follow GMP standards, the Indian government now plans to start auditing such companies for compliance, from July onwards
The central government is all set to start the process of auditing pharmaceuticals companies from July onwards to verify that all drug making firms in the country are following Good Manufacturing Practices at par with World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.