Hotels in Udaipur commanded an average room rate of ₹15,500 per night, while those at Goa charged ₹10,700. Mumbai, not a leisure market, followed with an average room rate of ₹10,600 a night.Last year, the leisure segment accounted for over 80% of the additions in the hotel industry, at 12,400 rooms. The leisure segment’s inventory is expected to increase from about 3,000 rooms in 2023 to about 65,000 rooms by 2027, according to Horwath HTL Consultants.