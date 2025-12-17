Why your next appraisal won't be better than the previous one
Devina Sengupta 5 min read 17 Dec 2025, 05:35 am IST
Summary
India Inc is expected to roll out salary increments of 8.5–9.5% in 2026, broadly in line with 2025 levels, as companies balance benign inflation, labour code-related costs, and margin pressures.
India Inc. is expected to roll out an average increment of 8.5-9.5% in the upcoming appraisal cycle, as companies calculate the impact of the new labour code and almost-stagnant inflation.
