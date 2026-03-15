Mint Primer | Will Indians continue to invest in Dubai realty?

Where will Indian investors invest then?

Ultra-high-net-worth individual investors from India have been strategically buying properties in the UK, and that will continue. The UK, far more expensive than Dubai, is preferred for capital appreciation and for education-linked buying by students from HNI families studying there. Indians and NRIs also invest in Canada. The short-term disruption and the imminent price correction in Dubai may prompt Indian buyers to renegotiate deals. Some may smell an opportunity to explore distressed deals in the emirate, though they may be few and far between. How quickly investor confidence returns once the geopolitical environment stabilises will be worth watching.