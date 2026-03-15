Indians and people of Indian origin emerged as significant contributors to the Dubai real estate market in the last two years. The escalating tension and ongoing conflict in West Asia have impacted Dubai as well. Will the allure of the emirate’s real estate market still draw investment? Mint explains.
Mint Primer | Will Indians continue to invest in Dubai realty?
SummaryIndian investors dominate Dubai’s property market, accounting for over 20% of foreign purchases. But rising geopolitical tensions may slow investments as buyers adopt a wait-and-watch approach, even as global property destinations like the UK and Canada continue to attract wealthy Indians.
Indians and people of Indian origin emerged as significant contributors to the Dubai real estate market in the last two years. The escalating tension and ongoing conflict in West Asia have impacted Dubai as well. Will the allure of the emirate’s real estate market still draw investment? Mint explains.
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