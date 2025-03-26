Industry
Surviving GenAI: Indian IT recodes its future as a decades-old model crumbles
Summary
- Indian IT services firms are rewiring their traditional business model to offset headwinds from artificial intelligence, although analysts warn that this could be lumpy in the near-term and even expensive.
India’s legacy information technology services companies are having to ditch a decades-old business practice to avoid ceding precious turf to nimbler mid-tier rivals in this era of generative artificial intelligence.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more