India's information technology (IT) sector is bracing for a challenging year ahead, with flat salary increments and subdued hiring anticipated, according to a report by Teamlease Digital. The industry, which has been a driving force behind the country's economic growth, is expected to witness a more cautious approach to compensation and recruitment strategies, as per a report by the Economic Times.

According to Munira Loliwala, AVP - Strategy and Growth at Teamlease Digital, the average salary appraisals in the IT sector are projected to range between 8.4% and 9% in 2024. This marks a slight dip from the previous year's average increments of 8.5% to 9.1%. Loliwala further revealed that most companies are likely to defer salary hikes until the end of the first quarter of the fiscal year, deviating from the traditional practice of implementing increments in April, the report added.

"The focus in the IT sector now is on stabilizing headcount," Loliwala stated, indicating that the industry may experience flat or even negative growth in terms of employee numbers this year. She added that many large multinational companies (MNCs) recently rolled out modest hikes averaging around 7% for most roles in December 2023.

The report highlighted that a cautious approach was adopted by major IT players in the previous year. Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech either skipped or deferred increments by several months or rolled them out selectively based on employee tenure. Infosys implemented hikes averaging less than 10% effective November, excluding junior or mid-level employees, while HCLTech and Wipro excluded employees in mid- or senior-level roles. In contrast, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rolled out increments ranging from 6% to 8%, with top performers receiving double-digit hikes, as per the report.

Despite the challenges, Loliwala highlighted that the IT sector remains a significant contributor to salary disbursements compared to other sectors. Global Capability Centers (GCCs) of multinational companies operating in India are also expected to play a crucial role in hiring, with average salary hikes projected at around 10% to 10.1% this year, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Banking and Financial Services sector could see higher increments at the upper end, with Loliwala estimating an average of 11.1% hikes, as per the report.

