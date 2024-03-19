Indian IT sector bracing for flat salary hikes around 8.4-9%, muted hiring in 2024
India's IT sector is bracing for flat salary hikes and muted hiring in 2024, with average appraisals projected at 8.4%-9%, a dip from the previous year, as companies adopt a cautious approach to compensation and recruitment strategies, says a report
India's information technology (IT) sector is bracing for a challenging year ahead, with flat salary increments and subdued hiring anticipated, according to a report by Teamlease Digital. The industry, which has been a driving force behind the country's economic growth, is expected to witness a more cautious approach to compensation and recruitment strategies, as per a report by the Economic Times.