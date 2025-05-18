Lawyers want to know if they can advertise overseas, even if they can't in India
SummaryFollowing the Bar Council of India's recent decision allowing foreign law firms to practise in India, Indian lawyers are seeking clarity on advertising in foreign markets. In India, they aren't allowed to.
New Delhi: Lawyers have appealed to the Bar Council of India to provide clarity on whether they can advertise in foreign jurisdictions, after BCI last week allowed foreign lawyers and legal firms to practice in India in a limited capacity.
